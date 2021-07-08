Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun has sued for peace over clashes that occurred at the weekend in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

He also warned that the state government would not condone any act of lawlessness exhibited by individuals or group of persons to cause disunity in the state.

Condoling victims of Olokemji skirmishes where indigenes and Fulani herdsmen had a clash that led to loss of lives and property, the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the incident as unfortunate, and promised that investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the clash.

Abiodun urged the people of the area to shun violence and report every incident to appropriate authority, noting that Ogun has always been home to people from diverse background.

“Nobody or group of people would be allowed to compromise the unity that exists between and among all ethnic groups in the state and those who choose to live, play and do businesses in the state. It is unfortunate that people take laws into their hands without involving the appropriate authority.

