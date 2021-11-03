By Emma Jemegah

Former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade has thrown his weight behind Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles.

Olopade who’s also a marketer for the Nigeria Football Federation said the return of Ighalo to the national team is a welcome development, stressing that apart from bringing healthy rivalry in the team’s attack, it will also boost the confidence the team.

According to him, Ighalo was hasty in his decision to retire from the national team considering his age, experience and current form.

“I support Gernot Rohr in extending invitation to Ighalo for the Super Eagles. He’s still young with a lot of experience. He was the highest goal scorer at the last Africa Cup of Nations and he’s doing well for his team in Saudi Arabia, “he said. On the possible explosion in the team’s camp, Olopade dispels the possibility, saying the players would be happy to have him back in the team.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Even the coach had alluded to his invaluable contributions to the team in a recent interview. Even on the bench, Ighalo can be useful to motivate the other players, “ he submitted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .