By Agatha Emeadi

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In an effort to raise new generation of young entrepreneurs and assertive leaders, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his Queen Olori Atuwatse 111 declared open and commissioned the ‘Love Garden Project’ recently in Iyara Community, Warri, Delta State.

According to the Olori, it was through the Monarch’s partnership with CleverMinds Educational Foundation, that the Love Garden which is an Agric-tech project targeted at teaching the children in the community the enormous benefits of agriculture, its role in societal development, using contemporary teaching methods and educative tools was borne. Height of the occasion was when the royals amidst fanfare joined the children in planting the first tomato seedlings, which according to Olori signaled a new era of fruitfulness and technological advancement in the community.

Prophesying good to the land and people of Iyara, Olori said “The children of Iyara and I have planted tomato seedlings today in this fertile soil as a sign and symbol of God’s love and His undeniable presence in our community. No longer shall this land be a community afflicted with poverty and terrorism; for the perfect love of God has come to assure peace, fruitfulness and give rest to the land and her people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She also adds that they will not stop until a life in Warri Kingdom would be worth a life in Washington DC. ‘We will not stop until a life in Warri kingdom is worth a life in Washington DC. Not until we have a people that are educated and empowered in all aspects of life. Education and health being the terrains she has boarded on a journey in this the 21st Century Kingdom is our dreams.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Again, Olori Atuwatse said “That love will feed, nourish and raise the children into warriors for change.The ‘Love Garden’ which we planted today will continue to grow new seedlings by the hands of children who witnessed the epoch event, closely supervised by crop technicians and in the nearest future, will become a blossoming garden where young learners can watch their efforts yield and feed the community; Olori said.