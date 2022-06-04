It’s nearing her first year as the mother of Iwereland in Delta State. For Olori Ivie Uhunoma Emiko, it is unarguable that she has soared as she dared to embrace the change royalty bestowed on her and her respected monarch hubby, Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, the Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri. Born into riches, yet Olori Ivie’s life has been a gracious ride to greatness. She is proud to have inherited more than riches: a good name as the daughter of the late billionaire magnate and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. But more importantly, this gorgeous Queen of the Heart is a rare gift to the palace of Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Within a short period after her husband mounted the throne of his forefathers, Olori Ivie became a rare mother to a nation of people just as the stars had foretold. Thus when she gracefully added a year to her age on Sunday May 22, the entire kingdom led by His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse celebrated her. In his special birthday message to her, the Warri monarch described his Queen as not only mother to their three wonderful children, but that she had grown to become the mother of an entire generation of young women who look up to her as a symbol of grace and eternal promise of a better tomorrow, mother of the entire Warri Kingdom, friend of the downtrodden and a support pillar to the meek and weary of spirit. Indeed, since her husband ascended the throne, the queen has continuously lent her hands to reach the people through initiatives like The Wuwu Ore initiative, the Love Garden, the STEM Innovation Lab, the Soup Kitchen, and many others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .