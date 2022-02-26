It is often said that an elephant never breeds a dwarf. For Her Royal Highness, Ivie Uhunoma Emiko, the daughter of the late Nigerian billionaire magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, there’s no gainsaying that her late dad’s philanthropy and humanitarian deeds signposted her pedigree and magnanimity. Born into riches, Olori Ivie’s life has been a gracious ride to greatness. She is proud to have inherited more than riches: a good name, which she referenced in the earliest tribute to her father when he passed on last year. But more importantly, this gorgeous Queen of the Heart is a rare gift to the palace of His Royal Highness Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III. Within a short period her husband mounted the throne of his forefathers, Olori Ivie became a rare mother to a nation of people just as the stars had foretold.

In sync with her husband’s mandate and resolve, the Olori recently launched an initiative she simply titled ‘WUWU ORE’ under the auspices of RIG Africa, a Christian ministry she serves as President through which she has been impacting lives spiritually and materially long before her husband ascended the throne. The main objective of the recent initiative is to improve lives and deliver healthcare services to the people of Delta State, particularly the elderly, women and children. During the programme, Olori’s initiative provided palliative care, advanced medical checks, treatments and medical screening to, at the last count, no fewer than 500 people and she promised to touch more Deltans in ways that had never been done before. In the successful execution of the initiative, she also enjoyed the support of her husband, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and numerous private and government stakeholders interested in the wellbeing of the Deltans.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .