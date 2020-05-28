Queen of Apomu land, Olori Janet Afolabi, has given face masks and cartons of noodles to indigent children in Apomu community as part of programme to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day.

Afolabi gave assurance that the gifts were not a one off exercise as the gesture will be done intermittently.

She explained that the programme became necessary because of the plight of children, especially with the COVID – 19.

She said many families cannot feed their children following the effect of the COVID-19 which shut down economic activities.

“As we celebrate 2020 Children’s Day, we should remember children in need and put a smile on their faces. We should give them hope for a greater tomorrow,” she said.