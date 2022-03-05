Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul. This saying by Henry Ward Beecher, an American clergyman must have guided the CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, Olori Janet Afolabi when she decided to join the league of authors with her debut book titled “The Masters Who Trained Me”. For the gorgeous seasoned journalist, she set out to remember those who took her on the journey of learning to become a master and successful journalist. She thus penned the new book as an acknowledgment of excellence of the work of Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade, Nosa Igiebor and Dare Babarinsa —all mentors who guided, trained and tutored her till she decided that their efforts deserve to be documented for posterity. Olori Janet’s six-chapter new book was unveiled last week at the Alapomu Palace Hall in Apomu, Osun State, as part of the activities to mark the second coronation anniversary of her husband and the Alapomu of Apomu, His Royal Majesty Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi.

Olori Janet Afolabi said she wrote the book to “honour these renowned journalists who trained, drilled and moulded me into someone with valuable skills. They gave me a media platform to operate, explore and express myself. They gave me wings to fly in the winds of journalism travails and triumphs. I want to appreciate them while they are alive. I am expressing my gratitude by giving them a gift that will live after them.” Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, General Manager/Editor-In-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, presented the book. He described it as an important gift that should last till eternity, to the distinguished guests that included first class monarchs, top government functionaries and media executives.

