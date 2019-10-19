Despite being the wife of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikateland, an influential Lagos monarch, Olori Sekinat Aramide lives a quiet and modest life. She doesn’t like much attention neither does she speak too much in public. But recently the Olori broke the rule. Penultimate Tuesday, the unassuming woman was spotted at Massey Children’s Hospital on Lagos Island visiting the kids and their mothers. There was excitement everywhere as she brought drugs and various gift items for her hosts while promising to foot the bills of three kids in terrible health conditions.

Source close to the Elegushi Palace said the Olori, unknown to many, has always been passionate about children. The queen, who is a patron of the International Women’s Society, has been visiting different hospitals quarterly where she donates money and gifts. In April, it was gathered that she also visited Lagos Island Maternity and made some donations. To celebrate the last International Day of the Girl Child, she, last week, visited two public schools in her kingdom, Ikate, where she talked to girl children and encouraged them on the need to take their education seriously.