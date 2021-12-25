Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi, wife of Lagos popular monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has done a lot to put smiles on the faces of the needy in the society, most especially in her immediate environment. Her unique qualities and milk of human kindness has turned her into a role model, of sorts, for the womenfolk in the country as a whole. These virtues and her encyclopedic knowledge of the Nigerian social establishment has been encapsulated in a new book by celebrity journalist and publisher of The ELITES Magazine, Kemi Akinyemi.

The new book titled “Sekinat Aramide Elegushi: Royalty Meets Style and A Heart of Gold” is a 240-page coffee table masterpiece comprising pictures showcasing the fashion and philanthropic escapades of Olori Elegushi, the better half of the Elegushi of Ikateland in Etiosa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to Akinyemi, a former assistant editor of TheNews, “The inspiration for this work came from the queen herself whom I have been watching from when she got married into the kingdom close to two decades ago. Her poise, carriage and fashion sense cannot go unnoticed especially when you discover that it is combined with a heart of gold which she possesses.”

In the foreword to the book, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service of the Lagos State observes that Olori Elegushi’s style and fashion escapades and her footprints in the sands of philanthropism have inspired this book about her. He noted that “The book is a captivating record of an accomplished female royale whose life will surely ginger more women to action to transform others’ lives through words and actions.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Akinyemi, the author, affirmed that the book will soon be available for purchase at major bookstores across the country.