Abeokuta

The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has charged government functionaries, business owners and traditional rulers to collaborate in finding a lasting solution to poverty and insecurity in the country.

The monarch stated this at the weekend during the grand finale of the 2018 Iganmode Day Carnival which drew Awori natives from all walks of life as well as eminent personalities.

Olota, who also launched the Foundation for Economic and Development Initiative (FECODEIN) in Ota, said failure to assist the underprivileged in the society will be a recipe for disaster.

He expressed concern over the crises of poverty and insecurity in the country, saying there was need to drastically reduce the yawning gaps between the haves and have-nots.

According to him, the likelihood of revolt and violent discontent cannot be far-fetched when people have no means of social relevance because they are poor, relegated or sidelined in public and social services.

The monarch explained further that as panacea for addressing the daunting challenges in his domain, he approved the establishment of FECODEIN to cure social disequilibrium, poverty and lack of access to social mobility.

He assured that, under the scheme, a board made up of men and women of proven integrity would be saddled to implement disbursement of revolving loans for business start-ups and expansion.

“Welfarism, till tomorrow, is the best political philosophy, democracy or otherwise.

“When we fail to assist the underprivileged, especially those with talents, but who for one reason or the other cannot express themselves, especially when it is due to lack of money or opportunities, it is a recipe for crisis.

“On mounting this throne, I noticed that the yawning gap between the haves and have-nots is so wide that it was partly responsible for the security lapses we have been experiencing. I therefore set up a small think-tank to look into how we could bridge this gap and create an enabling environment and equal opportunities for our talented people to reach their destined heights in terms of social mobility and social hierarchy,” Olota said.

Delivering the governor’s address, Ojuko commended the people of Ota and Aworiland in general for the revival of the Iganmode carnival, saying such cultural event will engender socio-economic development in the state.

The commissioner noted that the current Olota had proved to be the type of traditional ruler desired by the people.