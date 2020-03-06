Damiete Braide

With the prevalence of activities of fraudulent persons claiming to be estate agents and developers, the Oloto Royal Family of Otto and Lagos Mainland have expressed concern over interlopers claiming to have an estate at the land behind National Stadium/ Tejuosho and offering the same for sale.

The Oloto family of Otto and Lagos Mainland in a statement signed by them has warned the public to beware of fake agents posing as representatives of the family adding that the land in question belongs to them.

They advised people to be wary of such fraudulent claims, noting that the Oloto Royal Family has been on the land for centuries during which it exerciseseveral acts of ownership and has alienated parts of the land to legitimate buyers while retaining a large chunk for future family development.

Chief Lamina Kareem Akinlolu, the Ojomo of Otto and Lagos Mainland said the fraudulent issue that they had been shown a billboard erected at the entrance to the land behind the National Stadium by Iyun Street, after Stadium Hotel, Surulere marketing non-existent flats.

He further revealed that they have seen video clips trending on the internet where a certain lady purporting to work for some agents, who in turn claims to be acting for another agent has invited Nigerians to invest in the project.

Advising members of the public not to fall victim of fraudsters, he added that most of the persons who owned the lands have perfected their documents and have Certificate of Occupancy, adding that the activities of Oloto Royal Family as it relates to sales to other buyers date back to 1922.

Chief Akinlolu urged owners to take possession of their lands to avoid further encroachment, while stating that any person dealing with the imposters does so at his or her own risk.