The Oloto Royal Family of Iddo and Lagos Mainland has warned that they don’t want any form of interference or imposition of an Oba in Otto.

The members and representatives of the three ruling houses made this known during a press conference held in Lagos yesterday.

Guests in attendance included Chief Bashir Ayinla Akinola, the Odofin Oba and Secretary of Oloto Royal Family; Chief Lamina K. Akinlolu, the Ojomo Oba, and Head Baalo Ruling House; Chief Jubril Adebayo Oloto, the Aro Oba and Head of Olupejobi Ruling House; and Chief Shamusideen Adisa Pedro, the Eletu Oba and Head of Eru-Ifa Ruling House.

The family said notable personalities in the state should not interfer in their affairs but stay away and not impose a monarch on the town, arising from the death of the last king, Oba Ganiyu Okeyide Odesanya, who reigned between 1990 and 2016.

According to them, “We are capable of maintaining the rich and fair tradition of our fathers and will be grateful if the Local Government and all persons who wish Lagos well will join the family in ensuring that this tradition of culture as embedded in the declaration is followed.

“We are dismayed that persons are trying to impose a candidate from Olupejobi ruling house, which produced the past Oba.

“We assure our commitment in seeing that there is peace, unity and progress in the community and they will stand firm against any attempt to disrupt the family peace and tradition. “

One of the chiefs, Jubril Adebayo Oloto, the Aro Oba and head of Olupejobi Ruling House, disclosed that, prior to the installation of Oba Okeyide Odesanya, the chiefs, kingmakers, branch heads and the entire Oloto Royal Family identified three ruling houses in Otto. They are Olupejobi, Baalo and Eru-Ifa ruling houses, with succession to the throne to rotate from Olupejobi through Baalo to Eru-Ifa houses, respectively.