The Olowo of Owo, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has commended the Nigerian Army for the success recorded in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

The royal father equally assured the army of his support to help the service tackle kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges bedevilling some states in the country.

Oba Ogunoye gave this assurance when he received the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar, on a courtesy call at his palace in Owo. He said: “The performance of the Nigerian Army in curtailing security challenges in the country is highly commendable.

“We will continue to support the military to further the course of peace and stability in the nation and Ondo State in general,” he said.

The brigade commander, who presented the monarch with a commendation letter from the army chief, commended him for helping security agencies tackle criminality in the state.

He assured the monarch and the people of the state that the Nigerian Army would not relent in carrying out its constitutional role of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

He said: “Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin has been a lead advocate in projecting the Nigerian army in good light, considering his high profile and high esteem.

“And for also providing credible information to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime in Owo community.”

He added the army deployed troops to some strategic parts of the state including Arimogija, Owo and Oba Akoko.