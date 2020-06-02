Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo kingdom, has assured the Nigerian Army of its support in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry among other security challenges in the country.

The monarch gave this assurance on Tuesday in his palace at Owo when the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to the palace in Ondo state.

Ogunoye, who lauded the Nigerian army for the success recorded in the ongoing fight against insecurity and other criminal activities in the nation particularly in Ondo state and Owo environs, said it was highly commendable.

“The performance of the Nigerian Army in curtailing security challenges in the country under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai is highly commendable.

“We will continue to support the military in order to further the course of peace and stability in the nation and Ondo State in general,” he said.

The monarch, therefore, appreciated the COAS for his doggedness and leadership quality, particularly in tackling security challenges across the nation.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who presented the letter of appreciation for projecting the Nigerian Army in good light to the monarch, said Ogunoye had helped security agency to tackle criminality in the state.

Buratai, who was represented by Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo State, promised that the Nigerian Army would not relent in carrying out their constitutional role of protecting lives and property of citizens.

“Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin has been a lead advocate in projecting the Nigerian army in good light, considering his high profile and high esteem.

“And for also providing credible information to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime in Owo community,” he said.

The top army officer, who said that troops had been deployed to some strategic areas in the state as Arimogija, Owo and Oba Akoko area, said that 24 suspects had been arrested so far within two weeks of operation in the area. (NAN)