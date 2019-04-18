A prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Folag- bade Olateru Olagbegi, is dead.

The first class monarch, who ascended the throne in 2003, reportedly died inside his palace, yesterday. He was aged 77.

A source at the palace told Daily Sun that the monarch had earlier at- tended a security summit in the town same day.

The source hinted that the late monarch later developed complications after he had retired to the palace and eventually died.

Although, the state government was yet to make any official statement on the death of the traditional ruler, the news of his death has gone viral within the state.