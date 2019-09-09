Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the new Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, as the monarch the people of Owo have always yearned for and saluted the people for making a great choice.

Akeredolu stated this yesterday in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, during the coronation of Oba Ogunoye as the Olowo of Owo.

Governor Akeredolu, led members of the state executive council to the event which was also attended by traditional rulers from both within and outside the state.

Ogunoye succeeded Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi who joined his ancestors in April.

Until his appointment, Ogunoye was a permanent secretary in the civil service, and had served as director of Finance in many ministries and parastatals of government in the state.

The coronation ceremony was the climax of all traditional rites for the first class monarch, who is the 33rd Olowo of Owo.

Traditional chiefs and groups from different traditional quarters dressed in different colourful regalia designed specially for each quarter in honour of their new monarch.

Addressing the crowd, the Ojumu of Owo Kingdom, Olanrewaju Famakinwa, said the selection of new Olowo is a new epoch in the kingdom for being the general consensus among the people of Owo, stressing that “his emergence is unprecedented.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the Omolowos and other chiefs involved in the selection process of the new king and the youths for standing by their choice.

He said: “Let us thank the Lord. I thank the Omolowos and all the chiefs that were involved in the selection process. I thank all the people of Owo for the peaceful exercise. I thank the youths for standing by the Oba.

“We respect the memories of our past kings. The Olagbegi first, Olagbegi second and Olagbegi the third. Also, Agunoye first, Ogunoye second and now we have Ogunoye the third. We also respect the memory of the late Oba Ajike. Particularly, we respect the memory of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru – Olagbegi the III

“Our immediate past Oba has done his best. Let me acknowledge others who contested the throne with Oba Ajibade. Kabiyesi, please bring them together.”

The governor disclosed it is a deliberate policy of his administration not to intervene in chieftaincy matters of any town, stressing that the people must make their choice themselves.

“We have a policy on chieftaincy. This government decided deliberately that we will not intervene in chieftaincy. Let the people make their choice. Today gives us sign that Owo has made the best decision ever,” he said.

The governor also assured the people that the developmental project ongoing across the state will not be limited to any area.