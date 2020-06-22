Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has solicited support of the people of Ondo State, especially indigenes of Owo for the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, an indigene of Owo is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

About 10 other indigenes of the town have also signified intention to contest the governorship on the platform of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olowo of Owo, while receiving Akeredolu at his palace alongside other traditional rulers in Owo and Ose local government areas, said the people of Owo and Ose have gained dividends of good governance under the Akeredolu’s administration and would continue to reap it for another four years if he’s re-elected.

Governor Akeredolu said he was not bothered by the antics of some indigenes of his town against his ambition.

He said his visit to the monarchs was to notify them of his re-election bid, adding that he would rely on the support of the traditional rulers for the realisation of his desire.