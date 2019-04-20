Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, visited the palace of the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi, to commiserate with the immediate family of the monarch, the chiefs and the entire people of Owo kingdom.

While addressing the people inside the palace, Akeredolu said late Oba Olagbegi towered above many people, not only as a king, but also as an intellectual.

He said the people must at this point in time be proud of the services the late monarch rendered to the town, the state and the country at large, which brought unprecedented development to the town and state.

The governor who was received by the Olowo-in-Council led by the Ojumu of Owo Kingdom, said the town has lost a giant who was respected for his education, adding that the town has lost a great icon.

Speaking in the same vein, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, expressed sadness over the departure of the late king and described the death as a big loss to Nigeria at a time the nation’s leadership need wise counsel and experience to solve the various problems confronting her.

He described the late Oba as a humane monarch who contributed immensely to the development of Owo in particular, Ondo State and Nigeria, in general.

Saraki, in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the late royal father would be remembered for his peaceful disposition and the leadership he provided in the education sector.