Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Burial rites have begun for the Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi who joined his ancestors on Tuesday.

Traditionalists in the ancient town announced the burial rites for the late monarch.

Daily Sun gathered that traditional chiefs and prominent indigenes of the town have started meeting, to perfect arrangements for the burial of the late traditional ruler.

Oba Olagbegi, a former chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and chancellor of the University of Abuja, died at 77.

A visit to the town, yesterday, showed that the people were in mournful mood as many of them were seen discussing the death of the monarch.

At the palace, a good number of people, comprising traditional chiefs, indigenes and residents of the town were seen discussing the life and times of the monarch.

A traditional chief in the town said the news of the monarch’s passage has not been formally broken, and that traditional rulers would meet later in the day (yesterday) and announce his passage.

He said traditionalists in the town are already making arrangements for his burial, in line with the town’s tradition.