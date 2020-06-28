Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigerian actress and presenter, Tope Olowoniyan has emerged the winner of the recent monologue challenge held by the producers of the highly anticipated Rattle Snake remake.

Olowoniyan who is best known for her work in Grey Area, Tinsel, Battleground, Lalacé, a short film produced under her production company and many more Nollywood movies and series also works as a co-presenter of TVC’s Wake Up Nigeria.

She also recently starred as the lead in her first stage play, Room 7 which earned positive reviews fron industry legends.

It is no surprise that she emerged the winner of this challenge as her talent speaks for itself. She is also a runner up in the King of Boys monologue challenge. In the words of the director, Kemi Adetiba, she loved her monologue because of the simplicity of it and how she switched up to a different language.