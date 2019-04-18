Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The burial rites have begun for the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade

Olateru Olagbegi who joined his ancestors on Tuesday. Traditionalists in the ancient town were said to have announced the

burial rites for the late monarch. Our correspondent gathered that traditional chiefs and prominent indigenes of the town have started meeting to perfect arrangements for the burial

of the late traditional ruler. Oba Olagbegi, a former Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chancellor of the University of Abuja died at the age of 77. A visit to the town showed that the people of the town were in mournful mood as many of them were seen discussing the death of the monarch in hush tones. At the palace of the Olowo, a good number of people comprising

traditional chiefs, indigenes and residents of the town were seen discussing the life and times of the late monarch. A traditional chief in the town said the news of the monarch’s death had not been formally broken, adding that the traditional rulers would meet later in the day (Thursday) and announce his death later. He disclosed that traditionalists in the town were already making

arrangements for the burial of the late traditional ruler in line with the tradition of the town. Parts of the tradition according to the chief include movement around the town by traditionalists, closure of the markets and the palace and traditional movement of herbalists at night. He said the late Olowo was a famous traditional ruler and he would be given a befitting burial by the community at an the appropriate time which would be announced by the community. As it is customary of the town, he said that a burial committee would be set

up for the burial of the monarch. However, the state government was yet to formally announce the demise

of Oba Olagbegi four days after his death. The government claimed that it was yet to receive a formal notice of the

Olagbegi’s death from his community through the management of Owo

Local Government Area. The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, is incidentally an indigene of the town. Reply Forward