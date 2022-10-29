Taiwo Olowu, the National and West African welterweight champion, will be slugging it out for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title with Charles Shinima of Namibia on Saturday in Windhoek.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shinima, undefeated in 14 bouts, is the current WBO Africa welterweight champion.

Olowu’s promoter, Fawaz Saleh, who is CEO/President of Saleh Gloves Boxing Promotions, told NAN on Friday in Lagos that the Nigerian was ready for the bout.

He said with 14 wins and a loss under his belt, Olowu would certainly give his fans something to cheer because of his prowess.

“The fight which will be on by 6.30 p.m. in Nigeria promises to be explosive as it is capable of keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

“It is also a historic fight for the Nigerian and Namibian professional boxing set-up.

“I am excited, to be honest, because this is arguably one of the top fights to hold in Africa at the moment and it is happening for real.”

Saleh said the bout was going to be a proper welterweight battle between two boxers with different styles.

“Olowu is going in as the current West African champion against the undefeated and current WBO Africa welterweight title-holder.

“Olowu has had a very solid camping, and has prepared very well for this fight. We expect a very composed and dangerous Taiwo Olowu in Namibia.

“Also, Shinima has made it clear that he will drop Olowu and that has made the fight even more interesting to watch.

“But in our camp, Olowu is confident going into the fight, very focused and ready. He knows the task in front of him and he is ready to continue raising the Nigerian flag higher.”

Saleh said with his experience of having promoted many boxers in Nigeria to international stardom, he would be excited to continue to achieve in that direction.

He said this was in view of the enormous talents which abound in the country.

“The idea is not to hustle forever but to build something that will last for many years to come, and for generations yet unborn to reap the fruits of our current hard labour.

“The corporate world is watching carefully more than it seems to be doing, and therefore the light on Nigerian boxing will become much brighter soon,” Saleh said.(NAN)