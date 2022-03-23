By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo celebrated on Wednesday outstanding students that made First Class, especially Benjamin Damilare Olowu, who broke the record with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97.

At the 25th convocation ceremony, Olowu, the son of a professor in the university was the star attraction as he received a standing ovation for his academic feat.

The convocation ceremony is also the first for the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and some of her management team.

The VC said in the first of the convocation ceremonies, the university would confer a diploma and first degree on 4,994 graduates.

She added: ‘As we graduate a new set of students today, we can confidently assert that our graduands are repositories of knowledge, imbued with the right ethics and requisite intellectual capacity required for the much needed personal and societal development in the 21st century.

‘Out of 4,994 degree students that are graduating today, 112 graduated with First Class degree with the best graduating student, Benjamin Damilare OLOWU graduating with a record breaking CGPA of 4.97.’

She tasked the graduands to remain ambassadors of the university, stating, “you must ensure that you conduct yourselves in such ways and manners that will always bring glory to you, your family and your alma mater.’

Olatunji-Bello said within six months of her administration, she successfully completed the 2020/2021 academic session; successful matriculation of newly admitted students for the 2020/2021 academic session; two research teams in the university won the TETFund 2020 National Research Fund (NRF) grant of N66, 800,000.00; three senior academic staff won a cumulative research grant in nine million naira awarded by the Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC).

Other achievements include the resuscitation of the School of Part-Time Studies; obtained approval for the creation of five directorates to ease administration in the service areas in the university; consistent payment of staff salaries on or before 23rd of every month; commencement of the process of rehabilitation of Epe campus and stoppage of land encroachment on the campus; establishment of three new faculties and one school, payment of outstanding monthly check-off dues to Cooperative Societies in LAUS, to enable them to operate optimally; obtained approval for 2022 budget with increased subvention and activation of the Lagos State Health Scheme for staff of the university.

The VC appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his exco and also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab for their support and contributions towards the growth and development of LASU.