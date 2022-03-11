From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ogun State, Adegbemi Adewale, and six other princes, have been nominated by the Otileta ruling house of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, as candidates for the next Olowu of Owu.

Otileta has been notified by the Abeokuta North Local Government Area, as the ruling house to produce the next Olowu.

The nomination of the candidates was sequel to the screening of 12 princes, that were nominated by five compounds, that make up the Otileta ruling house.

The six other candidates nominated along with Adewale and from Ile Aderinoye, are Adelani Oladimeji from Ile Omo’le Efon; Matemilola Adelola from Ile Soke and Olatidoye Olaniyi from Soke.

Others are Adeyanju Bakinson from Ile Otopo; Simeon Soyele from Ile Lumosa and Adesina Adelani from Ile Soke.

Though, no voting was done during the screening by delegates, it was gathered that scores were awarded based on performances of each of the candidates at the screening and interview sessions.

According to the results sheet, Adewale came out tops with 1,027 points; Oladimeji, scored 909 points, Adelola 886 points, while Olaniyi garnered 863 points.

Other scores are Bakinson, 862 points; Soyele, 827 points and Adelani, 801 points.

The Olowu stool became vacant following the death of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

Prior to the screening and interview by the ruling house, the Abeokuta North council had, in a public notice, entitled: “Filing of Vacant Stool of Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta,” and signed by Secretary to the local government, Odusiji Kabiru Ayinla, directed the Otileta ruling house to convene a meeting within 14 days from the date of the notice…”