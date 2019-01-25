Robert Obioha

The erudite scholar and administrator, Professor Is-haq Olarenwaju Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has, without doubt, demonstrated integrity and probity in the administration of government agency. Apart from unearthing frauds in the system, he has remitted money far above his predecessors to government coffers from sale of forms and other ancillary services.

Before coming to JAMB, Oloyede has had a distinguished career as an academic. He obtained B.A. Arabic (First Class Hons) in 1981 from the University of Ilorin and later, a doctorate degree in Islamic Studies from the same university in 1991. The great scholar got to the peak of his academic career when he was elected the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin on October 15, 2007 for a single term of five years. While in office, he set up the ICT centre, which became an example for other universities. It is to his credit, during his tenure, that the varsity was ranked among the best in Africa.

Since his assumption of office as the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Oloyede has proved to be an exemplary public servant with zero-tolerance for corruption. Apart from setting up a new order of transparency in the running of the agency, he has tremendously improved the activities of the government agency, remitting billions of Naira to the coffers of the Federal Government from the sale of forms and other services.

For these sterling achievements, Prof. Oloyede deserves the Public Service Award of The Sun for 2018.