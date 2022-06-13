By Sunday Ani

The Osoja royal family of Ikeja Land has reaffirmed its earlier position on the nomination of the #EndSARS activist, Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle, as the next Olu of Ikeja Land.

The Olu stool, which has remained vacant since the demise of late Oba Rafiu Matemi Amore in 2014, became controversial, when two members of the family, Prince Wasiu Owolabi Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeyemi Adeleye, began to lay claims to the throne.

At a press conference in January, the Oshoja Royal Family led by the head of Idowu Aso Oshoja, Alhaja Taibatu Adeleye, unanimously announced Prince Temitope Ibikunle as the heir to the vacant stool.

However, in a letter to the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Mojeed Balogun, on June 8, 2022, jointly signed by Alhaja Adeleye and Prince Muka Shittu Akinlabi and made available to the Daily Sun, the family maintained its position on the nomination of Prince Ibikunle as the successor to the throne.

The letter entitled, “Letter of revalidation of our stand on the nomination of Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle as the Omo Oye of the Oshoja Royal Family to fill the vacant stool of Olu of Ikejaland,” insisted on the withdrawal of the nomination of Wasiu Adeleye and Nurudeen Adeleye.

The letter read in part: “Following the various information to the general public on the stand of the family as regards the above subject; the Oshoja Royal Family of Ikejaland, under the leadership of Alhaja Taibatu Onipele Adeleye, once again revalidate its stand on the withdrawal of the nomination of Prince Wasiu Owolabi Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeyemi Adeleye. This decision was reached on January 24, 2022, after over half a decade of conflict without resolution between these initial nominees.

“Furthermore, the family has unanimously appointed Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle Oshoja to stand as the sole Omo-Oye to the stool of the Olu of Ikejaland, and this decision was documented and communicated to your office in a letter on January 24, 2022, for your action.

“As we all know that the right to the stool of Olu of Ikejaland is a collective right of the family; hence, the family has the sole prerogative to decide who represents the family interest without sentiments. We also want to reaffirm that this privilege is not a right of any individual(s).

“Given the above, we will like to state expressly, without an iota of doubt, that Prince Wasiu Owolabi Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeyemi Adeleye do not, in any way, represent the family’s interest any longer in respect of the subject matter

“Hence, we admonish the government and her agencies, the entire public to desist from associating with them on the account of the above. We, also, strongly appeal to the government, her agencies and the general public to be respectfully guided not to have any further dealings with them in this regard.

“We enjoin all authorities to treat our decision respectfully and urgently, to facilitate the progress we have long sought as a community.”

