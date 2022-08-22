The Delta APC governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has described the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III as an inspiration to many.

Omo-Agege in a statement in Abuja by Mr Ima Niboro, his Director, Communications and Media Strategy Campaign Organisation, lauded the royal father for his role in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.

He also lauded the monarch in celebration of his first coronation anniversary as the youngest Olu of Warri Kingdom to lead the itsekiri Ethnic Nation in over 500 years.

Omo-Agege said that as custodian of traditions, values and customs, traditional leaders had everything to galvanize all Nigerians towards peace, stability and progress of the country.

The Delta Central lawmaker, therefore urged traditional rulers to use their influential status to promote good governance and strengthen the unity of the nation.

He said that the revered monarch had always dignified the cultural values of the Itsekiri people with great passion.

“I humbly join our good people to thank God Almighty for graciously keeping you in good health and sound mind to celebrate your first coronation anniversary as the youngest Olu of Warri Kingdom, to lead the itsekiri Ethnic Nation in over 500 years.

“Our people deeply cherish Your Majesty’s distinct place of honour as the symbol of the pristine cultural heritage and values of our Itsekiri people.

“Your special regard for the value of positive human relationships and clear vision of a modern, well-governed and organised society that is driven by the power of godly living and innovation has endeared you to the people in unique ways,” he said.

Omo-Agege was accompanied to the Olu’s anniversary thanksgiving service by his running mate, Friday Osanebi; Delta APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie and other chieftains of the party.

The thanksgiving service, which was held at Foursquare Gospel Church, Warri was graced by the Gov. of Delta Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor, Chief James Ibori and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

In his sermon, former President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, stressed the need for all to thank God at all times.

Oritsejafor urged Nigerians to appreciate God, no matter the difficult situation they faced.(NAN)