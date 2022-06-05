The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III has enjoined his kinsmen in Canada to support his efforts in transformation drive to attract development and progress to the Kingdom.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The revered monarch spoke in Toronto, Canada at a Town Hall reception and Gala organized by the Itsekiri in his honour where he also re-echoed his coronation address to bring change to Warri Kingdom.

The monarch who was accompanied on a 6 days investment tour with his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, urged his subject’s world over to be a good ambassador of Itsekiris’ and indeed Nigeria.

He said, “Truly, we are a blessed people and I appreciate how we are scattered all over the place. Like I said to our people in Calgary, we are actively working at least mentally back home to build Itsekiri land as thus we are a sovereign nation.

“While we respect Nigeria and we work towards the growth and development of Nigeria. When I envision Itsekiri going forward I don’t think about government assistance I think about Itsekiri individuals.

“And when you see the numbers of Nigerians as to how much the diaspora remittal to Nigeria, Itsekiri is like that number remitting back as well. So, we are doing the ground work to really come up with a platform where all the Itsekiris can actively participate in building our Kingdom.

“I would lead by example by God’s willing. Like I said all the palaces which exist in Warri and Ode Itsekiri, we will build 3 more palaces to expand our Kingdom. So, when you hear the foundations are being laid in places where our people haven’t been since the crisis, I want to encourage you all to come back home to get land and lay the foundation as the beginning.

“Im not asking you to relocate to Warri yet maybe a decade from now because change is coming. I don’t want anyone in the diaspora to miss out. Itsekiri is open for progress, we would need your expertise, resources”, He added.

The Olu of Warri also promised to donate drums and musical instruments to Itsekiris association in Calgary and Toronto.

The Gala also featured the display of rich cultural dance and art by the Itsekiri in Toronto. The gala night also had in attendance the President, Afro Canadian Caribbean Association, Evelyn Myrie who gave a short remarks said that “I’m in awe of your Majesty, you are royal and the Caribbean community honor you, thank you for all you do to share your culture with the rest of the world”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .