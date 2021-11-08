From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atiwatse III has thrown his behind the leadership of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers which has the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II as chairman.

Atuwatse who was crowned on August 21, 2021, pledged his preparedness to partner and work with the traditional rulers’ council.

His commitment is coming just after few months that the council’s leadership was tested following as denigrating comment credited to one of the monarchs in the state.

The said comment intended to create division among the traditional rulers in the state, and stir crisis for the possible removal of Efeizomor as chairman.

But speaking when he visited the Owa monarch at Owa-Oyibu, the Olu of Warri pledged his solidarity and support for the leadership of the council.

Atuwatse also expressed satisfaction with the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that he would do everything to ensure the administration finished strong.

“Let it be on record that we are pledging our support for the traditional rulers and the council, we are also pledging our support and prayers for the state government to ensure the it finishes stronger, this is the line we are towing,” he said.

According to the Olu, “The best is yet to come to Owa and the state, we will do anything that is required of us to ensure Delta State is better for Deltans.

“We look forward to coming back again in Owa when we will not have to rush because we have a lot talk about. I thank you for the warm reception accorded me and my chiefs, the people have turned out in large numbers to welcome me in spite of the short notice, I appreciate.”

In his response, Obi Efeizomor urged the new Olu of Warri to be magnanimous in victory by way of accommodating everybody, while calling on the people of Warri Kingdom to give the new Olu maximum support for the peace, progress and development of the kingdom.

“Olu has taken positive steps, we are all happy with him, we have more to gain when there is peace and tranquility in Warri Kingdom.

“I have more to gain when I see him (Olu) make progress, I wish him well, I pray for him, I want the kingdom to continue to make progress,” Efeizomor said.

The Obi of Owa seized the opportunity to warn those attempting to set the traditional institution in Delta State apart, urging them to desist from it.

