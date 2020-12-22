From Ben Dunno, Warri

Amid growing speculations and uncertainty over the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, the palace has clarified that the monarch had been indisposed and currently being treated of an undisclosed ailment by a team of medical specialist.

Making this clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, the Olu of Warri palace intimated all relevant information concerning the health of the Royal Father would be made public at a appropriate time.

The three paragraph statement signed by the Director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace, Chief Clement Maleghemi, said the traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, would further communicate useful information to the public.

The statement read in part: “We wish to notify the General Public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialist.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the traditional Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom.”