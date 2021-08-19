From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has deployed 1,000 personnel for the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri this Saturday.

Itsekiri nation had vowed to go ahead with the coronation despite the controversy surrounding the missing royal crown of the stool.

Two princes have already been declared wanted by the police for allegedly invading the palace to steal the crown.

Restating the commitment of the police to provide water-tight security before, during and after the coronation, Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, warned trouble makers to steer clear of the ceremony.

In a statement issued yesterday by the command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the CP ordered the deployment of two bomb squad 48 hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe.

“Two units of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed.

“This according to the Commissioner of Police is to ensure a water-tight security.”