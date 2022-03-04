The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III on Thursday lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello’s progressive achievements in Kogi.

The traditional ruler gave the commendation when he visited Gov. Bello in Government house ahead of the coronation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the Attah of Igala.

The Olu specifically commended Bello for the visible development projects which he said he saw on his way to the state.

“Visiting the state for the first time was more of a homecoming for me , where part of the origin of the Itsekiri Kingdom could be traced to.

“The significance of the Kogi as a confluence state where the two great rivers, Benue and Niger meet will bring in more blessings and prosperity to the state.

“Everybody knows that I am the King of waters. And since here is where the two Rivers meet here, I use my authority, my great office to declare that Kogi is a prosperous state, it is a blessed state, it is a productive state.

“And the blessings that God intends to emanate from here will grow across the nations, and we release that today,” he said.

The Olu thanked the people of Kogi for their hospitality.

Responding Bello thanked the traditional ruler for the visit and for accepting the invitation to attend the coronation of the Attah of Igala.

Bello who also congratulated the Olu on his installation.

“Your coronation as the Olu of Warri was a great development for the current generation to see young people vested with such responsibilities and powers.

“When the kingmakers chose you to ascend the throne of your ancestors, my hope, my dreams, my aspirations, my desire, my wish for this country was elated.

“And I know that this generation at this time is going to be blessed. They could not have been a better selection than yourself.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you, to congratulate the people of Delta and the Kingdom at large to have a monarch of my own generation as a young person.

“When you were talking, I began to feel the blessing already because I know the words of our ancestors are coming forth.

“Every prayer of our ancestors coming through you from the heavens shall be accepted by each and everyone of us.

“I am going to work closely with you to ensure that your own reign in our own time is a blessing to our generation and nation at large,” Bello said. (NAN)