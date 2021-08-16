Ben Dunno, Warri

A prominent member of the Olu of Warri ruling house, Prince Yemi Emiko, has described the dissenting voices to the choice of Prince Tsola Emiko, as the Olu of Warri designate as normal in any traditional stools of such magnitude, adding that there were precedents in the traditional history of the kingdom.

He was however quick to point out that what seems to be aggravating the present situation was the interest of the social media that were being engaged by some mischief interest group or individuals to amplify the disagreements beyond proportions.

Speaking exclusively with Daily Sun in the office at the weekend, he said it was expected that many people would want their favourite to occupy the exalted office adding what is playing out in the kingdom as to who occupies the office is not out of place.

According to him: ‘it is not a new thing, it was expected that there must be dissenting voices over the stool, the office is like any other which is highly sought for all over the world”.

Prince Emiko said he wonders why so much noise was being made over the whole issue as social media are awashed with what happens in the palace of the Olu of Warri over the throne.

“Why this case of Prince Tsola is peculiar is because of the influence of social media. Before you say Jack, it is in the public pace”.

“According to him, this power tussle is not peculiar to this kingdom, adding that what is important now is how the challenges would be brought under control”.

Prince Emiko who went down the memory lane said it has been the characteristics of leadership position, saying this crisis is not even tough when compared to that of the case of late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase II father (Olu Erejuwa ll ), that took almost two years before he was finally corronated.

He also noted that what has made the present situation tensed was because the immediate past Olu (Ogiame Ikenwoli)) did not stay long, it was just five years, noting that this had contributed in making many people to have vested interest to get the crown.

He however said although, there is crisis, there is always a traditional process of selecting the kingship position which the process had already brought out the Olu of Warri designate, Omoba Prince Tsola as the new king.

He said: “99.9 % of Itsekiris are happy over the selection of Omoba Prince Tsola as the emerging king because the due process was followed”.

“I can categorically tell you that the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emilo, has been accepted by majority of itserkiri sons and daughters both ar home and in the diaspora.

According to him; “The day of the corronation has been fixed for August 21 2021, and there is no going back on this date. However, we would continue with the reconciliation even after the coronation”

While stating that many of the people on other side of the divide have come back to partner with them in the coronation program, Prince Emiko, noted that its just few that were still left on the other side of the divide and expressed optimism that these few would soon join them.

He pointed out that the reason the reconciliation would continue even after the coronation was because the Olu of Warri designate would not want to rule a divided kingdom.

“Based on this, prominent Itsekiris sons like Papa Ayo Oritsejafor of the Word of Life Bible church and former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, among other illustrious sons and daughters of Warri kingdom have intervened in the ongoing reconciliation process.

Reacting to the issue of the Edict that had generated so much controversy and the basis on which the opposition to Olu of Warri designate are holding on to reject him, Prince Emiko, who also doubled as Chairman publicity committee of the coronation, noted that the choice of Prince Tsola Emiko, had not violated any aspect of the Edict as they claimed.

He contested that the Itsekiris have their origin from the Yorubas and that explains why they share alit6in common both in their cultures and languages, adding that the pronunciation of some words and their meanings are very identical with the Yorubas.

“So if the Edict on which they are basing their arguments specified that the Olu’s mother should either be Itsekiri or Benin, does that take away the fact that the Itsekiris originates from Yorubas and therefore can not discriminate or forbids a Yoruba mother for the king”.

“Even those who are behind this argument knew and can attest to the fact that the Itsekiris originate from the yorubas and we have alot in common with them. They are only holding on the Edict as mischief to cause trouble in the kingdom but like I said, we are reconciling and I’m sure the remaining few would join us soon in order to move the Iwere kingdom ahead”.

On the activities lined up for the corronation, Prince Emiko said all is set for the corronation which usually begins with boat regatta in Warri River where they dance with excitement before excorting the king in a boat to big Warri to formally crown him ( king) thereafter.

On the security, Prince Emiko said security committee has been properly put in place to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

He said, security committee has been set up and it is being headed by a retired military personnel and they are working with the various security personnel to see that all is well on that day.

It would be recalled that the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli passed on to glory recently and since then, there has been crisis over the person who ascends the throne.