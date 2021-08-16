Prominent member of the Olu of Warri ruling house, Prince Yemi Emiko, has described the dissenting voices to the choice of Prince Tsola Emiko as Olu of Warri-designate as normal in any traditional stools of such magnitude, adding that there were precedents in the traditional history of the kingdom.

He pointed out that what seemed to have aggravated the present situation was the social media engaged by some mischief interest group or individuals to amplify the disagreements beyond proportions.

He told Daily Sun it was expected that many people would want their favourite to occupy the exalted office adding what is playing out in the kingdom as to who occupies the office is not out of place.

“It is not a new thing. It was expected that there must be dissenting voices over the stool. The office is like any other which is highly sought all over the world.”

Prince Emiko said he wonder why so much noise was being made over the whole issue as social media were awashed with what happens in the palace of the Olu of Warri over the throne.

“Why this case (Prince Tsola) is peculiar is because of the influence of social media. Before you say Jack, it is in the public pace.”

According to him, the power tussle is not peculiar adding that what is important is how the challenges are brought under control.”

Prince Emiko, who went down memory lane, said it has been the characteristics of leadership position saying this crisis is not even tough adding that even in the case of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase II father (Olu Erejuwa ll ), it took almost two years before he was finally coronated.

He also noted that what has made the situation tensed was because the immediate past Olu (Ogiame Ikenwoli) did not stay long. He said the fact tat he reigned for just five years had contributed to making many people have vested interest to get the crown.

He said: “99.9 per cent of Itsekiri are happy over the selection of Omoba Prince Tsola as the emerging king because the due process was followed.

“I can categorically tell you that the Olu of Warri-designate, Prince Tsola Emilo, has been accepted by majority of itserkiri sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora.

“The day of the coronation has been fixed for August 21 2021, and there is no going back on this date. However, we would continue with the reconciliation even after the corronation.”

He pointed out that the reason the reconciliation would continue even after the coronation was because the Olu of Warri-designate would not want to rule a divided kingdom.