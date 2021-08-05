From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba on Thursday granted the application of interested parties seeking to join in the suit challenging the nomination of Prince Tsola Emiko as Olu designate of Warri Kingdom.

Presiding Judge, Justice Okolosi granted the applications of 15 interested persons who sought to be joined as defendants.

Justice Okolosi ordered all parties to convert their originating processes to pleadings by way of statement of claims in view of an application filed by a defendant that the issue at stake challenges the origin of the first defendant, (Tsola Emiko) and cannot be determined by originating summons.

He ordered time limit for all parties to file their processes, before adjourning the case to October 12, 2021.

Prince Oyowoli Emiko (claimant/applicant) had approached the court, seeking the disqualification of Prince Tsola Emiko who was nominated as Olu designate to ascend the throne of Olu of Warri Kingdom.

