From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎In an effort to resolve the crisis over the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri designate, the parties to the impasse, yesterday, held a peace meeting with the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 5 Police headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

‎The two factions to the meeting were led by ‎the Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atseleghe, who represented the Warri Traditional Council and the embattled Ologbotsere (Traditional Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami.

It was learnt that‎ the Palace of the Olu of Warri had petitioned the Zone 5 Police headquarters alleging invasion of the palace during which the 400-year-old Olu Crown and the symbol of the Itsekiri monarchy was declared missing.

Consequently, the Police last week questioned Chief Ayiri Emani for several hours over the incident which he denied having a hand.

Recall ‎the demise of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli (Atuwatse II), in December 2020, had created a succession tussle which eventually produced Prince Tsola Emiko as the chosen Olu-elect (Omoba) in Warri.

At the Zone 5 Police yesterday, the two senior Olu of Warri chiefs spent about four hours at the meeting. They however declined to grant press interview.

‎It was however gathered that the parties are working to ensure peace returned to the Kingdom‎.