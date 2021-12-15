Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has urged leaders in the Niger Delta to de-emphasise their personal interests and work together to tackle challenges facing the region.

A statement by Nneotabase Egbe, media aide to Col. Milland Dikio (retd), interim administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) said the traditional ruler spoke in his palace in Warri, when he received Dikio.

He insisted that only collective action backed by sincerity of purpose would bring lasting peace and sustainable development to the region and its people.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Olu decried the division among the people, particularly the leaders and stressed that the desired destination could only be reached with the concerted effort of all stakeholders in the region.

“Our heads have been held down for too long. We have always been capable of greatness. The division among us have not allowed us attain the greatness we desire,’’ he said.

He urged Dikio to use his office to unite people of the region, saying “once the Niger Delta gets it right it will be easier for Nigeria to also get it right.’’

The traditional ruler noted that the region was blessed with many economic opportunities capable of changing the fortunes of the zone’s economy beyond oil and gas.

He pledged the support of his kingdom to the PAP, especially Dikio’s vision of shared prosperity for ex-agitators using his “Train, Employ and Mentor’’ scheme.

Dikio said there were many opportunities in the Niger Delta but harnessing them depended on peace.

He said the importance of Warri and the historical facts about the city and the kingdom compelled PAP to host a summit that would showcase the economic potential of the region

He congratulated the king on his ascension to the ancient throne and expressed optimism that the kingdom, under him would inspire others.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .