From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Action Alliance (AA), Dr Olu Omotoso has joined the governorship race in Ekiti State.

Omotoso emerged the governorship candidate of the AA at a primary election supervised by the National Chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje.

Omoaje in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Akure, the Ondo State capital said Omotoso emerged as the consensus candidate of the party after series of deliberations by the leaders of the party in the state.

He said the choice of Omotoso was as a result of his son qualities and his ability to win the June governorship election based on his popularity.

Omoaje said the party would win the governorship election ibased on the desire for a change of government by the people of Ekiti State, adding that the AA provides an alternative to the current style of governance which he said the people of the state are already tired of.

Omotoso who is an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert was the state secretary of the AA in Oyo State and acted as National Secretary of the party before his emergence as the party’s National PRO.

An indigene of Ayede Ekiti, Omotoso attended Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife where he bagged a Higher Diploma in Business Management.