From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has cancelled three appointments made to fill two vacant positions of Jagun Olubadan and Jagun Balogun, attributing the development to administrative error.

Three letters, two for Jagun Balogun and one for Jagun Olubadan went viral on the social media, yesterday, which created controversies.

The two vacant positions are one each on the two lines – civil (Olubadan) and military (Balogun), that have been producing occupiers of the throne on rotational basis. The Jagun is the first position on each of the two lines. But the difference is that one is Jagun Balogun for the military line, and the other one is Jagun Olubadan for the civil line.

A letter dated March 26, and personally signed by the Olubadan, issued to Mogaji Remi Ibrahim Babalola, of Ogidi Compound, Ajegede Oke-Ofa Atipe Area of Ibadan, as the new Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland, was sighted.

Also, another letter, dated March 28, 2022 and signed by the Secretary of Olubadan-in-Council, Mr. K.I. Liasu, was also issued to Mogaji Dotun Sanusi, Mogaji of Olugbade family in Oja’ba area of Ibadan.

But only one letter was issued in respect of the Jagun Olubadan. The letter, dated March 26, 2022, was given to Mogaji of Anlamole Compound, Oloye Suraj Abiola Iyiola, as the Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland.