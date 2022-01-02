From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba traditional ruler Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has died at the age of 93.

The death comes 22 days after the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, also in Oyo State.

An impeccable source said the first-class monarch breathed his last this morning, Sunday, January 2. Though the palace source said the paramount ruler of Ibadanland died in a private hospital, it was speculated that the king does at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

The Personal Assistant/Director of Public Affairs to Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko, could not be reached on his mobile phone at the of reporting.

The Director of Public Relations, UCH, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, was contacted to confirm if the monarch actually died at UCH, he simply responded: ‘We are still not aware but I am already working on it. I will get back to you as soon as possible.’