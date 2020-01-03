Olubadan eleva

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Friday promoted another 14 chiefs in the line of Olubadan stool at his Popoyemoja’s palace in Ibadan.

The monarch had on Friday December 27, 2019, elevated nine chiefs that included former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Sarafadeen Alli, and former Commissioner for Environment, Lowo Obisesan.

In the second set of promotion, those that were moved up the ladder included Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, who is a Chief Financial Officer, OES Energy Services; and Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, brother to former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

Adegoke, who joined the Olubadan line from the position of Mogaji of Abose family, is now Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, while Ajimobi, was promoted from the the chieftaincy title of Aare Onibon Balogun to Lagunna Balogun of Ibadanland.

Oba Adetunji, in his address, noted the immense contributions of the newly-elevated chiefs to Ibadanland, urging them not to relent in supporting developmental projects in Ibadan.

Adegoke also told journalists after his elevation that “traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise his monarch but they may not even recognise their chairman. So, for democracy to thrive, there is need for involvement of traditional rulers in governance.”

Also, Chief Gboyega Orogunmodi was promoted from Bada Balogun to Oota Balogun, and Chief Adetunji Lanihun from Gbonka Olubadan to Aregbe-Omo Olubadan. Others were Chief Babajide Ayoade from Ajia Balogun to Aregbe-Omo Balogun, Chief Dauda Gbadamosi from Are Onibon Olubadan to Gbonka Olubadan and Chief Adetokunbo Akintola from Jagun Balogun to Gbonka Balogun.

The beneficiaries of the promotion also included Chief Oyeleke Oyekola from Bada Olubadan to Are Onibon Olubadan, Chief Oluyinka Akande from Ajia Olubadan to Bada Olubadan and Chief Olukorede Olubota from Jagun Olubadan to Ajia Olubadan. The list also comprised Mogaji Nureni Akanbi of Iba Oluyole family to Aare Onibon Balogun; Mogaji Kayode Kadelu of Kadelu family now Bada Balogun, Mogaji Aderoju Olasunkanmi of Alaadorin family to Jagun Olubadan, and Mogaji Olatunji Arulogun of Enimowu Arulogun family to Jagun Balogun Ibadanland.