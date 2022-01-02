From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Barring any last-minute changes, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who died this morning at the age of 93, will be buried at 4 pm today, Sunday, January 2.

It was reliably gathered that the corpse of the paramount ruler of Ibadanland would be committed to mother earth within the premises of his palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, is expected to lead the government delegation to attend the funeral.

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere, is expected the lead the funeral prayers, according to Islamic rites.