Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has gone spiritual over the deaths of eight prominent natives of the city that died between January and July, 2020.

The search for spiritual solution to the development, was made public on Tuesday when an interdenominational prayer was held at the Popoyemoja palace of the first-class monarch. The spiritual exercise was organised in collaboration with the Central Council of Ibadan Indegines (CCII).

The programme featured three separate prayer sessions conducted by priests from three religions – Islam, Christianity and African Traditional Religion, for the departed souls, God’s protection over the city and its people, and for God’s to raise new generations of leaders that would continue to lift the banner of Ibadan very high in Nigeria and across the globe.

Dr. Barry Adetunji, who represented the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abubakri Agbotomokerekere, led the prayer in Islamic way, while pastor in charge of Olubadan palace, Adedeji Olusoji, prayed on behalf of the Christians. The Araba of Ibadanland, Odelere Odegbola, also prayed on behalf of the adherents of traditional religion.

The deceased prominent Ibadan indigenes include, Alhaji Amusa Oladimeji Gbadamosi, former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between 1982 and 1988; Alhaji Emiola Adeshina, a renowned educationist; Chief Richard Akinjide, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The list also comprised Chief Adebayo Adetunji Onisiga, a business tycoon; Chief Bode Akidele, a billionaire industrialist; Chief Lekan Aare, an erudite agriculturist; Chief Aareoye Oyebola, a former editor of Daily Times; and Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State.

Speaking during the programme, Oba Adetunji said his intervention to pray for protection of his subjects is needed whenever negative events occured in the land, adding that all the eight deceased were the pride of Ibadanland, who impacted positively on the development of Ibadanland.

The monarch, who prayed for emergence of new generation of Ibadan indigenes that would lift up the glory of the city, stated: “I take responsibilities for whatever that happens in Ibadanland. We are talking about people, who passed on at the average age of 85. We are talking about the pride of Ibadan; people whom we are going to miss for their contributions to not only Ibadanland, but the nation at large. They impacted lives positively.

“When they died, it is important to recognise them, pray for the repose of their souls and to pray to God to provide new generation who will lift up the city.”

The President-General of CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye, in his address, noted that the prayer was organised specifically for the eight prominent Ibadan indigienes who died since the beginning of this year, saying the deceased were powerful sons of Ibadanland because all of them had done a lot of things for Ibadanland and they also touched many lives positively.

“We are happy that the Olubadan deemed it fit to organise this interdenominational prayer for the repose of the soul of the departed ones, and Ibadanland in general,” Soladoye said.

The interdenominational prayer was also attended by the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola; the Ekefa Olubadan, Lekan Alabi; Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Kola Adegbola; Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Iswat Ameringun; an Islamic ceric, Abdulfatai Alaga; and members of the Olubadan-in-Council.