From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday, installed General Manager, Operations, The Sun Publishing Limited, Damola Daniel Lajumoke, as Mogaji of Lajumoke Family, Alekuso, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was installed at the Ali-Iwo Palace of the Olubadan in the presence of members of Olubadan-in-Council, including Balogun of Ibadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Dada Isioye; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade and Ekarun Olubadan, Adebayo Akande.

Mogaji, which stands for head of a large family, is the first step in the Olubadan Chieftaincy Matters. It is at the base of the two ruling lines – Otun (civil) and Balogun (military), producing Olubadan on rotational basis.

Oba Balogun, who spoke through Olakulehin, warned Lajumoke and other nine Mogajis against land grabbing and other vices capable of tarnishing the image of the Ibadan traditional institution.

Mogaji Lajumoke, his wife, Fadekemi and friends, were received at Bere in the heart of Ibadan, from where he danced to Chief S.O. Lajumoke’s Compound, Alekuso, between Beere and Ayeye.

He told reporters: “I am very happy. It’s long overdue. But I believe that God’s time is the best. It is what we have been looking forward to do. We thank God that it has come to reality; to God be all the glory.

“I know that the tasks ahead are enormous. I believe that God will help me to shoulder the responsibilities. I will discharge my duties appropriately. The progress of Ibadanland is very dear to my heart. I will join the traditional institution for the growth and development of Ibadan.”

His wife promised to be a strong pillar of support “in the onerous task of advancing the cause the large family and Ibadanland.”

Commissioner for Information, Ogun State, Waheed Odusile, said: “I must express my happiness and joy that my friend, Damola Lajumoke, is now the Mogaji of Lajumoke Family in Alekuso, Ibadan. It is mark of honour and recognition.

“I am not surprised because since we have been friends for three to four decades, I have known him to be a leader, trustworthy, hardworking, fair-minded and generous as well. He likes to take care of the interest of everybody with him.

“I am sure that those are parts of the qualities the family saw in him before nominating him as the Mogaji of the family. His nomination was ratified by the Olubadan-in-Council.

“Now that he is the head of his large family, not only his nuclear family alone, I will advise him to continue in that spirit.

“What they saw in him that made them to pick him among all the sons of Lajumoke family to be the Mogaji, he should continue in similar manner, and improve on it.

“I pray that God will preserve his life and one day, he will become the Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

Other mogajis also installed included Ismail Olagunju, Akinsola Family, Gbenla; Adewale Salami, Mejidande Salami Family, Agodi; Ishola Adeyinka, Agbenjonku Family; Fatai Adeniyi, Lamolo; Oladiti Ojo, Ojo Fagbemigun Family, Inalende; Olalere Oladeji, Akintayo Family, Idi-Igba; Oreoluwa Akinbiyi, Akinbiyi Family, Elekuro; Saheed Abiola, Igbaro Ola Family, Isale-Alfa and Samuel Akanbi, Ile-Epo, Gbenla.