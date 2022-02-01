Kingmakers in Oyo State yesterday removed the hurdle that has delayed the installation of the new Olubadan, Lekan Balogun.

The kingmakers (Olubadan-in-Council) yesterday asked their lawyer to withdraw their case challenging a consent judgment on their elevation from high chiefs to Obaship status. Balogun is a member of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had asked the kingmakers to halt the case as a precondition to installing Balogun as the new Olubadan.

In a letter dated January 30, the High Chiefs-promoted Obas asked their lawyer, Kunle Sobaloju to “discontinue and withdraw” the case from court latest today, February 1, 2022.

The letter titled ‘Re: Oba Senator Lekan Balogun & others vs Governor of Oyo State and others’ read in part: “We are your client in the above suit No: 1/22/2020/. After careful and painstaking consideration of the lingering crisis trailing the succession of the throne of our new Olubadan of Ibadan land, we resolved as follows:

“That the peace of Ibadan land is paramount in our hearts and as such no sacrifice is too much to be made to achieve the same.

“That we as kingmakers and members of Olubadan-in-Council have decided to withdraw our above-mentioned suit in High Court of Justice of Oyo State, Ibadan with immediate effect.