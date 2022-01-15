From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ibadan kingmakers on Saturday held a two-hour meeting towards resolving the legal tussle that has been hindering the announcement of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the demise of the former Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday January 2, 2022.

The meeting was held inside the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and it was agreed at the meeting that litigations that have been serving as cog in the wheel of progress would be sorted this week, to pave way for the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to the Olubadan stool, to ascend tbe throne of the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

The meeting was attended by Senator Lekan Balogun; the Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan,, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; andl Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

The list also had in attendance the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun, Gbadamosi Adebimp;, Ashipa Balogun, Kolawole Adegbola; and Ekerin Balogun, Dada Isioye.

Ladoja, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said: “I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. Very very lucky. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of conviviality, and again we were treated to a nice lunch afterwards, which means that there was no rancour, all the matters that were causing crisis in Ibadanland has been resolved.

“So, the governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us that said we were never going to meet again at all finally met and we resolved all the matters. I can tell you that by next week (this week), you will see that there is no tension in Ibadanland again.

“The resolution of the meeting is simple. The only thing that was holding it up was the objection by Barrister (Mivhael) Lana (former Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State) on the court case and we have resolved on how we are going to go about it. That was the only thing that was in contention.

“None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Balogun is not the next Olubadan, he is the next Olubadan, there is no controversy about that because that is our hierarchy.

Speaking on the high Chiefs that walked out earlier, the former Governor said “Nobody walked out, we had already finished the meeting before they left. It was when we were about going for lunch that they said it was not time for them to eat and that they should be excused.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Senator Lekan Balogun, Chief Balogun Olakulehin, Chief Eddy Oyewole all asked to be excused. I am telling you unequivocally that all is well, the Council is one and undivided.”

On how soon the next Olubadan would be announced, Ladoja said “We have our procedures, now that everything had been cleared, the kingmakers will now meet and we will present the candidate to the governor for assent.

“On the court issues, we are going to brief the lawyers and they will do the needful. By next week you will see the new development to confirm that there is no crisis whatsoever in Ibadan again.

“The good thing is that, we thank the good people of Ibadan, the indigenes and friends of Ibadan. Ibadan is very lucky and I always tell people that Ibadan trained people to go and rule in their towns.

“Go and ask them, (Olusegun) Agagu (former governor of Ondo State) was in Ibadan, Olagunsoye Oyinlola (former governor of Osun State), Gbenga Daniel (former governor of Ogun State), Bola Tinubu (ex-governor of Lagos State and National Leader of All Progressives Congress) were from Ibadan, go and ask all of them. So, when we train them here, we send them back home to go and rule. Even Ooni of Ife was brought up in Ibadan.

“So, why should we not be able to solve our own problems. We are very happy that we have solved all the problems and all of us are very grateful to Mr Governor and we are happy that all is well that ends well.

“We assure that all rancor surrounding enthronement of Olubadan of Ibadan has been address and all the steps and move that we need to make is what we will make from next week. There is no fight anywhere, it is not ambiguous, the person that should be the next Olubadan is clear and it is Senator Lekan Balogun and that will not change.

“We thank those around from home and abroad for their love for Ibadan and their support, we assure them that all issues had been address and there is no more crisis and rancor. Many people are always happy that we have never had issues with Olubandan succession method and I can assure you that there won’t be any crisis this time around again.”