Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has promoted nine chiefs in the line of stool of Olubadan to the next level.

The newly promoted chiefs include a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Sarafadeen Alli, and a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Lowo Obisesan.

Alli was promoted from the position of Asaju Balogun to Ekefa Balogun, remaining one step for him to join the prestigious Olubadan-in-Council.

Oba Adetunji elevated the senior chiefs in his palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace on Friday with traditional ‘Akoko Leaves’ amid drum band fanfare.

Saturday Sun observed that all the promoted chiefs are in the Balogun line, which is one of the two lines that have been producing Olubadan on rotational basis. As gathered, the Balogun of Ibadan, Owolabi Olakulehin, has paid the traditional royalties some weeks ago for the chiefs in the Balogun line, as a result of vacant positions.

The monarch, however, has not made any promotion in the Otun line probably due to no vacancy or the fact that the compulsory royalties have not been paid for elevation of chiefs in the line.

Saturday Sun further gathered that death is the determinant of promotion in the two lines. If one chief does not die, his subordinates would not get promotion.

Other chiefs elevated by Olubadan include; Owoade Jibowu from Aare Alasa Balogun to Abese Balogun of Ibadanland, Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin from Ikolaba Balogun to Maye Balogun Ibadanland, Samuel Adegboyega Adeniran from Ayingun Balogun to Agbaakin Balogun.

The list also comprised Taiwo Oyekan from Aare Ago Balogun to Aare Alasa Balogun, Raufu Amusa Eleruwere from Lagunna Balogun to Ikolaba Balogun, Emiola Onideure from Oota Balogun to Asaju Balogun, and Chief Busari Olaniyan Adebisi from Aregbeomo Balogun to Ayingun Balogun.

Speaking with journalists, Alli commended Oba Adetunji and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, who is a former governor of Oyo State, for their support to him on the Olubadan lineage, saying: “I will continue to support development of Ibadanland and the Oyo State in general.”

Former Commissioner for the Environment, Obisesan, also said: “Our father, my father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland has proved that despite intimidation, it is possible to maintain integrity. With this new task, I want to assure him that we shall continue to support development of Ibadanland and the state in general.”