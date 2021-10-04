From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has removed a village head, Chief Saheed Alatise, the Baale Lagelu Aboke in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, over his refusal to defend himself against weighty allegations against him that he was not the right person that has been installed as village head.

This was made known in a statement made available to journalists by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, on Monday

Oloko states that Alatise’s removal as Baale Lagelu Aboke takes immediate effect, adding that the removed village head had been embroiled in one crisis or the other since he became Baale in September 2017.

But the Olubadan-in-Council, that sat over his case, had unanimously recommended his removal on Monday, October 4, during their meeting at Olubadan palace, Popoyemoja, Ibadan, based on persistent complaints about his conduct and alleged gross violation of Ibadan customs and traditions.

The council noted that while the removed Baale had been accused of one allegation or the other over the past year, his continued refusal to defend himself is an act of contumely against Olubadan and is punishable under Ibadan Customs and Traditions.

Part of the allegations levelled against the removed Baale is that he falsely presented himself for chieftaincy installation as Baale Aboke when he is not a male child of the family.

In a letter written by members of Lagelu Aboke family of Ibadan to Olubadan-in-Council and signed by Ganiyu Oladokun Okerinu Aboke (Family Head); Tiamiyu Lamidi Okerinu Aboke (Baale) and the secretary of the family, it was stated that Saheed Alatise who hails from Agbede Adodo, Ibadan cannot honestly represent Lagelu Aboke family of Idi-Ishin Compound, Beere, Ibadan.

They stated further that ‘besides, we members of the Aboke family, Ibadan do not approve of the conduct of Saheed Alatise as his conduct as Baale runs contrary to the counsels often given to chiefs before their installation as Baale.’

