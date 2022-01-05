From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan kingmakers, also known as Olubadan-in-Council, have forwarded the name of Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for approval as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Balogun’s name was forwarded to Makinde, after 10 among 11 kingmakers ratified his emergence as the Olubadan-Elect on Wednesday. The Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs). Theresa Oyekanmi, who is the 12th member of the Olubadan-in-Council, according to the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, has also ratified the appointment of Senator Balogun as the Olubadan-Elect.

The kingmakers had converged on the popular Mapo Hall at the centre of the city, where they held the meeting. They, however, had an interactive session with the journalists after the meeting.

The kingmakers used the occasion to clear the speculations that the Olubadan-Elect has serious physical infirmities, including visual impairment and partial stroke.

The Olubadan-Elect, who was physically at the interactive session also addressed the newmen, as he read a prepared speech on the occasion. He led the people that trooped out en masse to the Mapo Hall to honour him, to observe a minute silence for the immediate past Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who joined his ancestors on Sunday January 2, 2022, and was buried same day.

The only kingmaker that reportedly has not ratified the appointment of Balogun is the Osi Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja. But a close source to Ladoja, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Sun that his principal was not at te meeting and he would not attend the meeting because it was supposed to have been held at the palace of the late monarch at Popoyemoja and not Mapo Hall.

“Senator Ladoja would not be part of the meeting because it was convened and held by beaded crown kings and Ladoja is not one of them. Two, nobody is saying Senator Balogun should not be the next Olubadan. But he must first of all put off the toga of a king before he can become Olubadan. He cannot wear two crowns. Once he does that, and he withdraws the court cases, he is free to become the next paramount ruler of Ibadanland,” the source said.

But members of the council that spoke on the occasion, including the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, and Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade, said that there is no court case stopping them from appointing the new Olubadan, adding that the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi did not tamper with the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 by elevating them.

Ajibola stated that members of the council had met and resolved that Senator Balogun is next in line and would in line with the tradition ascend the throne of Olubadan.

The Olubadan-Elect, in his address, commiserated with Governor Makinde, the kingmakers, members of the bereaved royal family, and Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), and prayed that God would repose the soul of Oba Adetunji, said: “I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

“In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland, when occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing, liaising with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the city is strictly followed.

“I thank you all for the expressions of affection and genuine love you have shown to the family of the late Kabiyesi. The New Year will bring unto your doorsteps the peace and prosperity you all deserve.”