From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, Economic Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the position he has taken on the controversy trailing the appointment of new Olubadan of Ibadanland following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday January 2.

He gave the commendation in a statement that he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday.

Governor Makinde had said on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved royal family that he has heard ‘enough on the controversy surrounding who or who is not next to be installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland and other narratives around the matter. So, let me state it clearly that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept. This must be the last time there will be controversy on who succeeds the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

‘As a government, I am giving assurance to indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that what Baba stood for is what I will carry through. So, whoever wants should key into it or not. We must do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadanland.’

Lanlehin, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) IN 2019 in Oyo State, stated: ‘Like every true Ibadan indigene and lover of truth, equity and justice, I received, on Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, news of the position of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on the ascension to the revered Olubadan stool, with pride and gladness.

‘My joy had no bounds in relation to the position of the governor, on the appropriate, morally-upright and legally-justified route to the stool, devoid of the needless and avoidable crisis thrown up on the matter, by the immediate past administration. If the then government hadn’t attempted to fix an unbroken piece – a time-tested, respected and globally commended institution, we sure wouldn’t be here discussing this.

‘The governor’s position, without doubt, is one borne out of courage and conviction, in the defence of the time-honored, fool-proof and established traditional institution of the ancient city. Standing by the truth, particularly given the possible political undercurrents, may not have been easy, but that the governor has chosen to, deserves commendation.

‘The governor’s position, it must be noted, is in line with the stance of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, and a one-time governor of the state. Senator Ladoja, who at a time when his colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council, succumbed to the massive pressure of the then government, and acquiesced to its demand on the Ibadan Obaship system, stood firmly, like a lone star, and has in fact, been proven right by the court of law, public opinion, and the recent position of the Oyo State governor, is a man of reflection and foresight, one whose love for Ibadanland, and the preservation of her heritage, is not in doubt.’

He implored members of the Olubadan-in-Council to take to the governor’s position of truth and reality, by reverting to the ‘original concept’, ‘so that as quickly as possible, this needless imbroglio can be put behind us, like it never ever happened, and the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, mounts the throne of our ancestors with dignity and pride, like our forebears did.’